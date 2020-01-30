IndiGo pilot says Kunal Kamra not unruly, airline says probe on. Read his full report

The IndiGo captain operating Mumbai-Lucknow flight on January 28 did not find Kunal Kamra as an unruly passenger and has questioned the airline's decision to put him no-fly list without consultation with the pilot-in-command of the flight.

"While Mr Kamra's behaviour was unacceptable and verbally abusive, at no point did he not comply with crew instructions," the pilot said in a report of the incident. "Furthermore, I was disheartened to learn that my airline has taken action in this case solely on the basis of social media posts, with no consultation whatsoever with the Pilot-in-command. This is somewhat unprecedented in my 9 years of airline flying. Moving forward, am I to understand that the bar for interpretation of a disruptive passenger is lower/different when it comes to high profile cases?" he wrote.

"We have received the relevant statements and the internal committee has initiated the investigation regarding this incident," IndiGo said on the report filed by the pilot.

CNBC-TV18 was able to confirm the content of the letter, which has been written by the pilot-in-command about the incident to the concerned senior management, via two sources who chose to remain anonymous.

On January 28, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra was banned by IndiGo for a period of six months for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami, a fellow passenger on the same flight. Kamra posted a video of the same on his Twitter account on Jan 28.

Later, union aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote on his Twitter account that the ministry is left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on Kamra. This was followed by a flight ban on Kamra by Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir with immediate effect and "until further notice."

While the airlines have imposed a ban on Kamra, sources say that formal communication from the government has not been received on the matter.

Here is the full text of the report:

After pushback, I was informed by the LCA that 2 gentlemen were involved in a verbal altercation and that it had been noticed prior to commencement of the flight. One was seated on 13A (Mr. Kunal Kamra) and the other on 1B (Mr Arnab Goswami). I was informed that Mr Kamra had tried to engage with Mr Goswami, who did not respond. Mr Kamra was asked by the LCA to return to his seat as the safety demnostrations were underway and the seat belt signs were on. Upon receiving this instruction, Mr Kamra apologised to the LCA and returned to his seat.

After passing 10,000 ft, the cabin crew commenced their preparations for service, but the seat belt signs remained on the entire flight. After the start of cabin service, the flight deck was contacted by the LCA to inform us that Mr Kamra was back in the passenger aisle by Row 1 speaking in a raised voice to Mr Goswami. She mentioned that she was informed by a passenger that Mr Kamra had briefly used abusive language.

Upon hearing this I turned the surveillance on from the cockpit to observe the events at Row 1. I noticed Mr Kamra gesticulating to Mr Goswami who was unresponsive. I did not observe any physical contact between the two gentlemen at any point.

At this time I made a passenger address to the cabin asking the gentlemen standing in the passenger aisle near Row 1 to return to his seat, and that any disagreements they may have could be sorted out on the ground after conclusion of the flight. Mr Kamra upon hearing this immediately apologised again to the LCA, relayed an apology to me via the LCA and subsequently returned to his seat.

A few minutes after this, I turned on the surveillance again to check the status of the forward cabin area. I noticed a number of passengers crowding around the forward area waiting to use the lavatory and -in my opinion- to get a better look at Mr Goswami. I noticed a passenger try to talk to Mr Goswami.

Not wanting to exacerbate this developing pattern, I made another passenger address reminding passengers that the seatbelt signs were still on and that we were expecting turbulence. I asked them to return their seats, fasten their seatbelts and request the cabin crew for assistance if they needed to use the lavatories. Upon making the announcement, the passengers vacated the forward galley, returned to their seats and a return to normalcy was observed.

I then asked the LCA to speak with Mr Goswami and inform him that the Flight Deck send their regards, and if he wished to lodge a complaint, we would be happy to assist him after landing in Lucknow. He was also offered extra F&B. He thanked the LCA and acknowledged the offer.

After the flight when most passengers had deplaned, Mr Kamra requested permission to enter the flight deck to speak with me to personally apologise again. He did so. I asked him if his issue was political in nature, which he confirmed. I advised him that while we are all entitled to our opinions, there was a time and place to voice them and that mid-flight was no place for it. He agreed, thanked us and left the aircraft.

The flight deck crew briefly encountered Mr Kamra again outside the LKO terminal where we were waiting for Hotel Transport. He apologised again and left.