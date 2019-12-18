TOP NEWS »

IndiGo becomes first Indian airline to operate 1,500 daily flights

Updated : December 18, 2019 08:16 PM IST

IndiGo's 1,500th flight was operated in December, the airline said.
IndiGo had flown its 1,000th daily service in December last year.
IndiGo currently has a fleet of 249 planes and operates to 83 destinations, including 23 international ones.
