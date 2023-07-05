IndiGo announces Baku, Azerbaijan as its 30th international destination, starts Aug 11

IndiGo's flight to Azerbaijan's capital city Baku from Delhi is set to commence from August 11 making it the thirtieth international and hundred and eighth overall destination for the Indian airline.

Indian low-cost carrier (LCC) IndiGo on Wednesday, July 5, announced Azerbaijan’s capital city Baku as its thirtieth international destination. The airline has decided to provide flight services to Baku four times a week from Delhi.

The flights would operate from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport beginning from August 11, 2023. This would make Baku IndiGo’s hundred and eighth overall destination.

The minimum fare of a round trip to Baku with IndiGo would cost Rs 26,998, as per IndiGo’s official website.

Moreover, the airline will commence direct flights from Mumbai to Nairobi, Kenya, and Jakarta, Indonesia, from August 5 and August 7, respectively. While flights from Delhi to Tbilisi will operate from August 8 with return fares starting at Rs 27,499.

The two-way fares for flights to Nairobi and Jakarta are starting at Rs 28,990 and Rs 31,999, respectively, according to the website.

In September, Delhi will also get connected to central Asian cities of Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and Almaty, Kazakhstan.

“The addition of these exciting new destinations, new direct flight routes, enhanced flight frequencies, and strategic codeshare partnerships, will help us expand our footprint across four continents with Africa and Central Asia being penetrated for the first time," said Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo.

In addition to the extensive introduction of new routes, IndiGo is set to resume daily services from Delhi to Hong Kong in August. This flight service was temporarily suspended three years ago due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and will now be reinstated.

With this global expansion total number of international destinations for IndiGo will go up from 26 to 32.