IndiGo announces Baku, Azerbaijan as its 30th international destination, starts Aug 11

IndiGo announces Baku, Azerbaijan as its 30th international destination, starts Aug 11

IndiGo announces Baku, Azerbaijan as its 30th international destination, starts Aug 11
By Daanish Anand  Jul 5, 2023 10:28:48 PM IST (Published)

IndiGo's flight to Azerbaijan's capital city Baku from Delhi is set to commence from August 11 making it the thirtieth international and hundred and eighth overall destination for the Indian airline.

Indian low-cost carrier (LCC) IndiGo on Wednesday, July 5, announced Azerbaijan’s capital city Baku as its thirtieth international destination. The airline has decided to provide flight services to Baku four times a week from Delhi.

The flights would operate from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport beginning from August 11, 2023. This would make Baku IndiGo’s hundred and eighth overall destination.
The minimum fare of a round trip to Baku with IndiGo would cost Rs 26,998, as per IndiGo’s official website.
