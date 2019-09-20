Aviation
Baggage blunder: IndiGo asked to carry fewer passengers on Delhi-Istanbul route
Updated : September 20, 2019 06:05 PM IST
The advisory has been issued in light of the flights facing westerlies or strong high-speed winds on the route.
On September 15, the airline left the luggage of all its passengers in Delhi and passengers were shocked when they were informed about it after the flight landed in Istanbul.
