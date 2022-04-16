IndiGo appoints Vikram Singh Mehta, retired Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa as independent non-executive directors

IndiGo’s parent firm InterGlobe Aviation Limited has appointed Vikram Singh Mehta and retired Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa as independent non-executive directors, the domestic airline said in a statement on Friday.

Their appointment is subject to receipt of security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and approval of the members of the company.

Mehta, who is currently Chairman and Distinguished Fellow of CSEP (Centre for Social and Economic Progress), will be appointed as an independent non-executive director in the vacancy caused by the second term of Dr. Anupam Khanna having come to an end on March 26. His appointment will be effective from the date of receipt of security clearance from the MoCA.

Mehta is an independent director on the boards of a number of companies including Larsen and Toubro Limited, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, Colgate Palmolive India Limited, Apollo Tyres Limited, HT Media Limited and Jubilant FoodWorks Limited.

He is also on the Boards of Thomson Reuters Founders Share Company, Overseers of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, and the Global Advisory Board of Macro Advisory Partners.

Mehta said, “honored to be invited to join the Board of InterGlobe Aviation Limited. I have for long admired the success of its low-cost, courteous, efficient and on-time offering from the outside. I now look forward to seeing it cross new frontiers, from the inside,” Mehta said.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (Retd.) has been appointed in place of independent director Meleveetil Damodaran, who will step down on May 3 as he turns 75. The appointment of ACM Dhanoa will be effective from the date of receipt of security clearance from the MoCA or May 4, 2022, whichever is later, IndiGo said in a statement.

He served as the 25th Chief of the IAF from January 1, 2017, to September 30, 2019, and led the IAF when it executed air strikes over a terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019. He has been awarded with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2016, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2015, Yudh Seva Medal 1999 and Vayu Sena Medal in 1999.

Reacting to his proposed appointment, ACM B. S. Dhanoa (Retd.) said, “Delighted to be on the immensely talented Board of IndiGo, the market leader in civil aviation of our country with an inherent belief in performance and safety, values I cherished the most during my service in the IAF.”