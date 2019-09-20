Aviation
IndiGo appoints Pallavi Shardul Shroff as independent woman director
Updated : September 20, 2019 04:05 PM IST
Shroff is the managing partner of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co with over 37 years of extensive experience.
Shroff is also a director on the boards of Apollo Tyres Ltd, Trident Ltd and Asian Paints Ltd.
IndiGo's co-founder Rakesh Gangwal had written a letter to Sebi on July 8 complaining about the absence of independent woman director on the board of IndiGo.
