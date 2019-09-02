Aviation

IndiGo appoints GE's Aditya Pande as CFO as Rohit Philip resigns

Updated : September 02, 2019 12:59 PM IST

The board of directors of IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation on Saturday appointed Aditya Pande as the budget carrier’s chief financial officer.

He will replace Rohit Philip who is resigning the post with effect from September 16, 2019.