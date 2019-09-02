Aviation
IndiGo appoints GE's Aditya Pande as CFO as Rohit Philip resigns
Updated : September 02, 2019 12:59 PM IST
The board of directors of IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation on Saturday appointed Aditya Pande as the budget carrier’s chief financial officer.
He will replace Rohit Philip who is resigning the post with effect from September 16, 2019.
Pande comes with 27 years of work experience in financial leadership roles and is currently CFO-GE Healthcare (India, Africa, ASEAN and Asia-Pacific).
