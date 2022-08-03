IndiGo announces three-day sale to mark 16 years; tickets start from Rs 1616

India’s biggest airline - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., better known as IndiGo has announced a three-day sale to mark its 16 years of flying. The company’s ‘Sweet 16’ Anniversary sale will see discounted prices for tickets on domestic routes on the 6E network.

The sale starts from Wednesday and will close on August 5. Travellers will be able to grab tickets starting from just Rs 1616.

“It is a momentous occasion for us as we celebrate 16 fulfilling years of affordable, hassle-free and on-time flying. We have announced our anniversary sale to make the occasion sweeter for our customers,” said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo.

“As we see high demand for travel, this sale will enable passengers (sic) plan their travel in advance, with fares starting at INR 1616. This special sale further reinforces IndiGo’s commitment to provide an on-time, courteous, safe, and hassle-free experience at affordable fares onboard our lean clean flying machine,” Kumar added.

The discounted fares will be applicable for trips between August 18 and July 16, 2023. In addition to the discounted fares, the airline also has a 25 percent cashback as 6E rewards up to 1000 reward points, on Ka-ching cards.

Customers of HSBC credit cards can also gain a 5 percent cashback of up to Rs 800, on a minimum transaction value of INR 3500. The offer is of limited inventory, so the offer will only last up to the point that there are remaining seats on applicable routes. The offer is also not valid for group bookings.