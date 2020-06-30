Aviation IndiGo announces fresh salary cuts, leave without pay for pilots Updated : June 30, 2020 03:33 PM IST IndiGo has announced fresh salary cuts and leave without pay for its pilots as it undertakes more cost-cutting measures amid COVID-19 pandemic. The airline will implement another 5.5 days of leave without pay, taking the total leave without pay policy to 10 days. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply