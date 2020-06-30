IndiGo announces fresh salary cuts, leave without pay for pilots

IndiGo has announced fresh salary cuts and leave without pay for its pilots as it undertakes more cost-cutting measures amid COVID-19 pandemic.

As per a mail written by the airline to its pilots, which has been reviewed by CNBC-TV18, the airline will implement another 5.5 days of leave without pay, taking the total leave without pay policy to 10 days.

"Effective 1st July, 2020, we will have to implement another 5.5 days of additional LWP to a total of 10 days LWP for a full time leave program and this would be prorated for other leave programs based on available days," the mail to pilots read.

The country's largest airline has also implemented fresh salary cuts for under training transition captains and transition first officers. Sources indicate that the extent of the fresh salary cuts are at least 40%.

"There will also be a salary revision for under training transition captains and transition first officers and would be communicated by the HR team," the airline wrote to pilots today.

This step comes as bad news for the aviation industry as IndiGo is the healthiest airline in India as far as its balance sheet is concerned.

The airline will also review the leave without pay policy on a month by month basis given the "fluidity of the situation," indicating that the tough times for the employees are likely to continue.

Currently, the airline is operating at 30 percent capacity or nearly 400 flights daily.

"We have reached the situation where we have to adjust to the changed environment where we have to currently deploy lesser flights," the airline further added.

IndiGo confirmed that it has extended leave without pay but called it a temporary measure.

"IndiGo was one of the few airlines globally to give out full salaries in the months of March and April, despite business disruption. We employed the first pay cut in May, followed by leave without pay. Given the current capacity utilization, we have had to announce further leave without pay for pilots, which is a temporary measure. It will be reviewed basis the changes in our operational capacity," a spokesperson of the airline said.