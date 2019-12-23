IndiGo announces Christmas and New Year sale with fares starting at Rs 899

IndiGo has announced its four-day Christmas and New Year sale, with approximately a million seats on offer. The sale begins today and ends on December 26.

The prices for the seats offered in the sale start at Rs 899 for domestic flights and Rs 2,999 for international flights, provided the tickets are booked fifteen days in advance. The sale is valid for travel between January 15, 2020 and April 15, 2020.

The network-wide sale will also offer connections to new international destinations including Hanoi, Ho-Chi-Minh-City, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Riyadh, Jeddah and Yangon, said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo.

"Limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customer’s subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo," the airline stated.

"Zero convenience fee would be charged on bookings under sale fare from IndiGo website or IndiGo mobile app only," it added.

The airline has, however, clarified that the offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion or group bookings. It is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable, it added.