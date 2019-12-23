Aviation
IndiGo announces Christmas and New Year sale with fares starting at Rs 899
Updated : December 23, 2019 12:45 PM IST
The prices for the seats offered in the sale start at Rs 899 for domestic flights and Rs 2,999 for international flights.
The sale begins today and ends on December 26, 2019.
The sale is valid for travel between January 15, 2020 and April 15, 2020.
