IndiGo announces 5-day special domestic sale, offers flight tickets from Rs 1,122

India's largest budget carrier IndiGo on Tuesday announced a five-day special domestic sale across 150 domestic flights on its network, with fares starting at Rs 1,122.

The offer will be available from December 27-31, 2021, and can be availed on travel between January 15, 2022, till April 15, 2022, the airline said.

The airline also said passengers can avail of one free change under this offer if changed more than three days prior to departure.

Also Read:

Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer, IndiGo said, "We are very happy to announce our Year-end sale till December 31, 2021, applicable across 150+ domestic flights on the 6E network. This is the time of the year when people plan their travel for next year and we are hopeful that our customers will book seats on offer, with fares starting at Rs 1,122."

"The safety of air travel, combined with aggressive vaccination drives, and people’s willingness to explore Indian cities have improved consumer sentiment. This sale will help them plan domestic travel in advance and at affordable fares. This special sale further reinforces IndiGo’s commitment to providing an on-time, courteous, safe, and hassle-free experience at affordable fares onboard our lean clean flying machine"

Earlier, SpiceJet had launched the sale offers of one-way fares starting for as low as Rs 1,122 (all-inclusive). The sale offer is valid for bookings made from December 27 to 31, while the travel period validity for these bookings is from January 15, 2022, to April 15, 2022.

Also Read: Singapore Airlines to redeploy Airbus A380 Superjumbo to India from January

Also, AirAsia India announced its 'New Year, New Places' sale with fares starting at Rs 1,122. "The offer is applicable for bookings made from 27th December till 31st December 2021 for a travel period between 15th January 2022 to 15th April 2022 and includes a date change fee waiver for changes made at least 72 hours prior to the flight departure," the airline said.