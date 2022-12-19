English
IndiGo launches 21 additional flights for winter schedule

IndiGo launches 21 additional flights for winter schedule

By Anand Singha  Dec 19, 2022 5:21:33 PM IST (Published)

The operations have already commenced from 9 December for flights from Hyderabad and Kolkata to coastal destinations like Port Blair, Kochi, and Goa respectively, the company said.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Monday launched 21 additional flights as part of its winter schedule for 2022–2023 in order to meet the rising demand and provide accessibility across the states.

The operations have already commenced from December 9 for flights from Hyderabad and Kolkata to coastal destinations like Port Blair, Kochi, and Goa respectively, the company said.
IndiGo head of global sales Vinay Malhotra said, "We are witnessing high traffic demand which is enabling the industry's recovery. As beach destinations are in high demand from October to February, these new flights will increase direct connectivity from Hyderabad and Kolkata to Port Blair, Kochi, and Goa respectively."
Also read: IndiGo seeks DGCA nod to wet lease Boeing 777 aircraft
"Our winter schedule flights will add capacity and make travel affordable, while offering more options to customers. We will continue to uphold our promise of providing a courteous, on-time, hassle-free, and affordable travel experience," he added.
According to the airline, the new flights are made to accommodate passengers who are continuously searching for new, reasonably priced flying choices to reach places that support the growth of enterprises and are well-known for their tourism attractions.
IndiGo is amongst one of the fastest-growing low-cost airlines in the country and worldwide. It operates over 1,600 daily flights connecting 76 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations.
Also read: A sneak peak from inside the Goa's new airport
