IndiGo announces 168 weekly flights from new Goa International airport

India’s leading carriers, Indigo on Thursday announced to operate 168 weekly and 12 daily flights to and from the soon-to-be inaugurated New Goa International Airport. As per the airlines, the flights will be operational from January 5, next year.

"Twelve daily and a total of 168 weekly, new flights to and from the New Goa International Airport at Mopa in North Goa from January 5 will be IndiGo’s largest ever-new station launch and will immediately connect the new facility to eight cities across India," the airlines said in a release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Goa airport in Mopa on December 11, this year. The airlines said that the new service will improve the connectivity to the state as well as is also aimed at catering to the increasing demand.

The present airport at Dabolim in South Goa will remain active, and IndiGo will continue its existing operations there, the airline said in a release.

According to Moneycontrol, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, Pieter Elbers said, "We are very excited to announce our largest ever new station launch with new direct connections from the New Goa International Airport in Mopa, North Goa. It’s momentous for us at IndiGo to have such massive opening and it speaks of our ambition and ability to provide connectivity to our customers and the nation in the best possible way."

North Goa has generally high tourist traffic as compared to other regions in the states. Goa is one of the most popular destinations among the tourist and these new service will be helpful to fly directly across India.

