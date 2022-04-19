IndiGo and Qatar Airways reactivate codesharing agreement

IndiGo airlines and Qatar Airways on Tuesday said they have reactivated their codesharing agreement, following the Indian government's move to lift the suspension of international flights last month.

At present, Qatar Airways operates 190 flights per week to and from 12 Indian destinations — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kozhikode, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Goa, Amritsar, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram. IndiGo operates 154 flights per week between Doha and eight cities in India — Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kozhikode, Kochi and Kannur.

"As part of the expanded code-share agreement, Qatar Airways will be placing its marketing code on IndiGo-operated flights between Doha and Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, starting from 25 April 2022, and Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kozhikode, starting from 09 May 2022," IndiGo said in a statement.

In November 2019, IndiGo and Qatar Airways had signed a one-way codeshare agreement, allowing the latter to get more access to the Indian market. Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker had also said the airline was keen on buying stake in IndiGo, but it wasn't the right time then.

The Indian government lifted the two-year-long ban on commercial international flights on last month. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation approved foreign and Indian airlines to operate 3,249 weekly international departures during the summer schedule—from March 27 till October 29

Also Read:

Both, Qatar Airways and IndiGo flights, are optimally connected to Qatar Airways' hub — Hamad International Airport in Doha. This allows passengers to benefit from seamless and convenient connections to the airline's entire route network, including North America, Europe, Africa and Asia/Australia, the statement said.

Akbar Al Baker, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Qatar Airways Group, said that the resumption of their codesharing agreement with IndiGo demonstrated the resilience, agility and commitment of both partners in overcoming the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Together, both Qatar Airways and IndiGo will offer over 340 flights per week to 13 destinations in India," he said.

Ronojoy Dutta, the CEO of IndiGo, said the airline is confident the "strong" partnership will not only expand opportunities for customers, but also boost trade and tourism in both countries. "With the easing of restrictions, we believe that this will create economic growth through IndiGo’s seamless nationwide connectivity. We look forward to serving customers on our lean, clean flying machine, as we extend to them our on-time, affordable, courteous and hassle-free travel experience," he said.

In addition to faster and more convenient connections to and from India, members of the 'Privilege Club' — the Qatar Airways' loyalty programme — will soon be able to earn Avios on all code-share flights operated by IndiGo, the statement said. "Likewise, Qatar Airways’ generous baggage rules, which are especially important for international travelers apply on all code-share flights," the statement added.