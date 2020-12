IndiGo airlines on Tuesday said a passenger whose connecting flight is cancelled can now rebook that part of the journey or take the refund for the same.

In a press release, the airline said: "The new additional option will allow a customer whose connecting flight has been cancelled, to either rebook partially - i.e. from origin till transit station or from transit station to destination - or take refund for the unused sector." The rebooking or refund option is only for that leg of the journey that has been cancelled by the airline.