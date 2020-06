You will now be able to pay for your IndiGo air ticket in two instalments. However, conditions apply.

As part of a new scheme called Flex Pay, IndiGo has provided an option where passengers can make upfront payment of 10 percent of the ticket cost and the balance can be paid within the next 15 days.

In order to prevent any travel with just 10 percent amount paid, the airline has made it compulsory for the travel date to be at least 15 days away from the booking date.

The offer will be valid on select seats. If the balance amount is not paid by the passenger within 15 days of booking the ticket, then the airline will cancel the booking and the upfront payment will not be refunded.