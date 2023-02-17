Indigo is back in business after a strong Q3, says CEO Pieter Elbers

The airline is planning to increase its international operations from 26 destinations currently to new destinations like Nairobi, Jakarta and few places in Central Asia.

Indigo Airlines is feeling optimistic about future demand, buoyed by their performance in Q3. The airline has expressed confidence in the outlook and is hopeful about the potential for growth moving forward.

“Q3 has been wonderful and good for us. It was a long awaited quarter which coincided with strong market initiatives. The current market is strong and we believe that the demand will be strong going forward. Solid demand makes us confident for the future”, said Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

India’s largest airline by market share IndiGo airlines recently announced its strongest quarterly performance with a profit of Rs 1,422.6 crore. The total income jumped to Rs 15,410.2 crore in the third quarter.

The CEO said that the capacity outlook is likely to be between 13 percent to 17 percent and IndiGo is likely to end the financial year at the higher end. Efforts to mitigate supply chain disruptions helped the airline in navigating the third quarter.

IndiGo extended existing leases of its aircraft & also recently introduced wet-lease operations with a maiden flight to Istanbul.

Elbers said, “We worked on several Initiatives to reinforce strong points of IndiGo. Reinforced our efforts on the on time performance front to secure the number 1 spot in the latest data. We expanded our international operations hand in hand with domestic operations and deepened our collaborations with other carriers. IndiGo is back and back in business”.

Currently IndiGo flies to 76 domestic and 26 international destinations. The IndiGo CEO said there is a lot of scope for Indian carriers to grow in the international market.

The airline is planning to increase its international operations from 26 destinations currently to new destinations like Nairobi, Jakarta and few places in Central Asia. Elbers said, Indigo is targeting a growth of 30 percent in international market operations.

Speaking about the massive order by Air India, Elbers said, “Air India order speaks about the growth of India & India’s aviation market. India is an upcoming aviation giant. Air India order was long awaited. Globally two out of top five orders globally are by Indian carriers. We've placed our order in 2019 and have a steady flow of deliveries. Overall the Indian market will have room for multiple carriers”.

IndiGo expects to get 40 aircraft deliveries in 2023.