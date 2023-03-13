Delhi-Doha IndiGo flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency but passenger dies

In their statement, Indigo added that the airline was making arrangements for transferring the other passengers on the flight in coordination with relevant authorities.
A Doha-bound Indigo Airlines flight on Monday was diverted to Karachi on its way from Delhi due to a medical emergency on board. The passenger, however, was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team, Indigo said.
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran
Mar 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?
Mar 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return?
Mar 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters
Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The flight has been identified as Indigo flight 6E-1736 operating from Delhi to Doha.
According to a News18 report, the passenger was a 60-year-old Nigerian named Abdullah who reported feeling unwell mid-flight.
The captain was granted permission to land in Pakistan by Karachi Air Traffic Control, a Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson confirmed.
In their statement, Indigo added that the airline was making arrangements for transferring the other passengers on the flight in coordination with relevant authorities.
"We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones," it said.
First Published: Mar 13, 2023 10:47 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!