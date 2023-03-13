Delhi-Doha IndiGo flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency but passenger dies

In their statement, Indigo added that the airline was making arrangements for transferring the other passengers on the flight in coordination with relevant authorities.

A Doha-bound Indigo Airlines flight on Monday was diverted to Karachi on its way from Delhi due to a medical emergency on board. The passenger, however, was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team, Indigo said.

The flight has been identified as Indigo flight 6E-1736 operating from Delhi to Doha.

According to a News18 report, the passenger was a 60-year-old Nigerian named Abdullah who reported feeling unwell mid-flight.

The captain was granted permission to land in Pakistan by Karachi Air Traffic Control, a Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson confirmed.

In their statement, Indigo added that the airline was making arrangements for transferring the other passengers on the flight in coordination with relevant authorities.

"We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones," it said.