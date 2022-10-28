Homeaviation news

IndiGo aircraft reports suspected spark, grounded at Delhi airport

The IndiGo flight 6E-2131 was to fly from Delhi to Bengaluru. It was grounded at Delhi airport after a suspected spark in the aircraft.

An IndiGo flight was grounded at Delhi airport after a suspected spark in the aircraft, news agency ANI tweeted on Friday.

This is an updating story
