    aviation News

    IndiGo aircraft reports suspected spark, grounded at Delhi airport
    1 Min(s) Read
    IST (Published)

    The IndiGo flight 6E-2131 was to fly from Delhi to Bengaluru. It was grounded at Delhi airport after a suspected spark in the aircraft.

    An IndiGo flight was grounded at Delhi airport after a suspected spark in the aircraft, news agency ANI tweeted on Friday.

    The IndiGo flight 6E-2131 was to fly from Delhi to Bengaluru.
    This is an updating story
    Delhi Airport IndiGo Indigo aircraft

