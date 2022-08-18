India’s air passenger traffic dips more than 7% in July over last month

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Domestic airlines carried 97.05 lakh passengers in July, witnessing a 7.7 percent dip compared to June, as per data released on Thursday. IndiGo’s market share continued to rise as it holds the lion's share, followed by Vistara, Air India, and GoFIRST.

GoFIRST’s market share for July stood at 8.2 percent while that of AirAsia India was 4.6 percent.

The passenger load factor (PLF) — which assesses how efficiently a transport provider fills seats and generates fare revenue — fell for IndiGo, AirAsia India, GoFIRST in July compared to the previous month. Vistara and SpiceJet on the other hand saw an uptick in PLF in July versus June.

AirAsia India was the most punctual airline in July with 95.5 percent on-time performance.