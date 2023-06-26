IndiGo enters Africa, to begin flights to Nairobi from August

Nairobi marks IndiGo's entry to the African continent, which will be the airline's 27th international and 105th overall destination in its network.

India's largest airline in terms of market share & fleet size IndiGo has announced Kenya's capital Nairobi as its newest international destination from August 5. Nairobi marks IndiGo's entry to the African continent, which will be the airline's 27th international and 105th overall destination in its network.

The bookings have opened and the first flight is scheduled from Mumbai on August 5.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “With India emerging as Kenya's third largest trading partner and witnessing increased investments, this new air route will further enhance our economic ties too. Kenya is our first destination country in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

IndiGo recently signed a massive order of 500 aircraft with Airbus at the recently concluded Paris Air Show 2023. The order book comprises a mix of A320NEO, A321NEO and A321XLR aircraft.

IndiGo at the beginning of June also announced an expansion to six new international destinations including two new regions Africa & Central Asia.

IndiGo will soon begin flights to Jakarta in Indonesia. Delhi will get connected in August to Tbilisi, Georgia (3x) & Baku, Azerbaijan (4x) and in September to Tashkent, Uzbekistan (4x), and Almaty, Kazakhstan (3x)

Total number of international destinations to go up from 26 to 32. IndiGo will add 174 new weekly international flights between June and September 2023