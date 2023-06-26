CNBC TV18
IndiGo enters Africa, to begin flights to Nairobi from August

By Daanish Anand  Jun 26, 2023 5:47:52 PM IST (Published)

India's largest airline in terms of market share & fleet size IndiGo has announced Kenya's capital Nairobi as its newest international destination from August 5. Nairobi marks IndiGo's entry to the African continent, which will be the airline's 27th international and 105th overall destination in its network.

The bookings have opened and the first flight is scheduled from Mumbai on August 5.
Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “With India emerging as Kenya's third largest trading partner and witnessing increased investments, this new air route will further enhance our economic ties too. Kenya is our first destination country in Sub-Saharan Africa.”
