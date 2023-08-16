IndiGo adds Uzbekistan to its network, announces Delhi-Tashkent direct flights from September 22

The flights would operate from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to Tashkent International Airport, officially known as Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport, beginning on September 22, 2023.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, on Wednesday (August 16) announced Uzbekistan's capital city Tashkent as its 31st international — 110th overall — destination.

The flights would operate from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to Tashkent International Airport, officially known as Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport, beginning September 22, 2023.

The airline will operate four weekly non-stop flights between Delhi and Tashkent.

Flight No. Origin Destination Frequency Effective Departure Arrival 6E 1805 Delhi Tashkent Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday Sept 22, 2023 8.50 pm 11.25 pm 6E 1806 Tashkent Delhi Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday Sept 23, 2023 1.05 am 5.10 am

Back in June, the airline said will start direct flights to six new destinations in Africa and Central Asia, including Nairobi, Tbilisi, and Tashkent, this year. The carrier will connect Nairobi in Kenya and Jakarta in Indonesia, with direct flights from Mumbai, in late July or early August.

"Delhi will get connected in August to Tbilisi, Georgia and Baku, Azerbaijan and in September to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and Almaty, Kazakhstan," IndiGo said in a release on Friday.

Once these routes are operational, the budget airline will be connecting a total of 31 international destinations compared to 26 currently.

While noting that it is taking a "massive step in its international expansion strategy," IndiGo said it will be adding an "impressive 174 new weekly international flights between June and September 2023, including new destinations, routes, and frequencies".

IndiGo said it will also be resuming daily services from Delhi to Hong Kong in August. This flight was suspended three years ago during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd ended at Rs 2,460.00, down by Rs 88.35, or 3.47 percent on the BSE.