    aviation News

    Indigo adds Itanagar as its 75th domestic destination; flights to start from November 28
    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Published)

    The airline will commence flights between Mumbai-Kolkata-Itanagar from November 28, 2022, from Itanagar's newly-opened Donyi Polo Airport. Indigo also announced a second weekly frequency between Kolkata and Itanagar commencing on December 3, 2022.

    India's leading budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday said it has added Itanagar as its 75th domestic destination.

    The airline will commence flights between Mumbai-Kolkata-Itanagar from November 28, 2022, from Itanagar's newly-opened Donyi Polo Airport. Indigo also announced a second weekly frequency between Kolkata and Itanagar commencing on December 3, 2022.
     
    The greenfield airport, about 15 km from the state capital, is built at a cost of Rs 645 crore under the Centre's Capital Connectivity Scheme. It will be able to accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours and will be the first in Arunachal Pradesh with a runway of 2,300 metres, suitable for operating Boeing 747s, one of the largest passenger aircraft.
    ALSO READ:
    IndiGo's 30 planes grounded due to supply chain disruptions
    Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue office of IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce Itanagar, as the 75th destination on the 6E network.
    This will be IndiGo's first destination in Arunachal Pradesh. Over the last few years, IndiGo has focused on increasing accessibility in the Northeast and now connects seven out of eight states in the region.”
    He said the direct flights between Kolkata-Hollongi, will connect Arunachal Pradesh to the rest of the country and international destinations on the 6E network.
    ALSO READ: Rising demand and supply chain issues send December airfares soaring
    According to IndiGo, these flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
