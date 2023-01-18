English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation News

IndiGo passenger accidentally opened plane's emergency exit, aircraft took off from Chennai after checks

IndiGo passenger accidentally opened plane's emergency exit, aircraft took off from Chennai after checks

IndiGo passenger accidentally opened plane's emergency exit, aircraft took off from Chennai after checks
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 18, 2023 8:06:30 AM IST (Updated)

Congress targeted BJP's Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, amid reports that the passenger, who accidentally opened the emergency exit of the plane was the BJP Yuva Morcha chief.

A passenger accidentally opened the emergency exit of an IndiGo plane after boarding at Chennai airport last month and the aircraft, which was on the ground, was subject to mandatory engineering checks before it flew to Tiruchirapalli, the airline said on Tuesday.

Recommended Articles

View All
Cement Sector Earnings Preview | Sequential recovery may build up for a strong March quarter

Cement Sector Earnings Preview | Sequential recovery may build up for a strong March quarter

Jan 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Why are farmers protesting in various states of India?

Why are farmers protesting in various states of India?

Jan 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 may see reduction in income tax rates — more reliefs likely for the middle class

Budget 2023 may see reduction in income tax rates — more reliefs likely for the middle class

Jan 17, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

IOC Phinergy’s battery tech has Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland excited

IOC Phinergy’s battery tech has Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland excited

Jan 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Meanwhile, Congress targeted BJP's Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, amid reports that the passenger, who accidentally opened the emergency exit of the plane was the BJP Yuva Morcha chief.
It has also questioned as to why the government hid the incident so long. Neither Surya nor his office have reacted to the allegations so far.
In a statement on Tuesday, IndiGo said a passenger travelling on flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli on Dec 10, 2022, accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process.
"The passenger immediately apologised for the action. As per SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), the incident was logged and the aircraft underwent mandatory engineering checks, which led to a delay in the flight's departure," it said.
The airline declined to comment about the identity of the passenger.
A senior official at aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said the event was duly reported and that no safety was compromised.
According to the official, it appears that by mistake, the Right Hand emergency exit got opened by a passenger while the aircraft was on ground.
"The crew took note and resultantly, all appropriate airworthiness action such as reinstalling of door, pressurization check etc were carried out before the release of the aircraft for departure. No safety was compromised," the official added.
“On Dec 10th, a passenger opened the emergency door creating a scare among passengers in IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. The flight took off after pressurisation checks soon after. DGCA has ordered a probe into the matter" DGCA was quoted byt News 18 as saying in a statement.
(With inputs from agency)
First Published: Jan 18, 2023 8:02 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

IndiGoTejaswi Surya

Next Article

Jet Airways' financial troubles escalate as Mumbai district seizes 4 aircraft over unpaid gratuity dues

X