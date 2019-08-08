India's June domestic air traffic demand up 7.9%, says IATA

The Indian civil aviation sector is showing signs of recovery months after the grounding of Jet Airways with domestic air passenger traffic demand grew 7.9 percent in June, a global airline association said on Thursday.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), India's domestic air passenger volume â€” measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) â€” was the third highest among the major aviation markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US.

India's domestic RPK in June rose by 7.9 percent as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

In the period under consideration, India's domestic passenger traffic growth was preceded by that of China at 8.3 percent and Russia at 10.3 percent.

The country's domestic available passenger capacity â€” measured in available seat kilometres (ASKs) â€” stood higher by 3.1 percent in June, followed by China at 8.9 percent and Russia at 9.8 percent.

"The domestic India market has proven resilient in the face of the demise of Jet Airways earlier in the year," IATA said in its global passenger traffic results for June 2019.