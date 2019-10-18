Aviation
India's air traffic moves up by just 1% in September, DGCA pulls down projection
Updated : October 18, 2019 09:23 AM IST
This is the weakest month since April 2019, when the domestic air traffic had fallen by 4.5 percent.
The dismal performance in passenger traffic growth in September has brought down the expectations of the regulator for the entire year.
It has now pegged the growth for 2019 at 4-6 percent.
