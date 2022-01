India's air passenger traffic rises 50% in December 2021; Air India's market share declines

India's air passenger traffic rose over 50 percent in December 2022 to over 11 million passengers, as compared to December 2021. The traffic rose over 6.5 percent as compared to November 2022. Indigo's market share also rose to 54.8 percent as compared to 54.3 percent in November. The market share of SpiceJet remained the same at 10.3 percent.

The market share of GoFIRST , however, declined to 10.7 percent from 11 percent and that of Vistara rose to 7.7 percent from 7.5 percent in November 2021. The market share of Air India also declined to 8.8 percent from 9.5 percent in November 2021.

Meanwhile, IndiGo's passenger load factor or capacity utilisation declined slightly to 80.2 percent as compared to 80.5 percent in November 2021. SpiceJet's PLF stood at 86 percent in December as compared to 86.7 percent in November. And Air India's PLF declined to 78.2 percent in December from 82 percent in November. Passenger load factor is the measure of the airline's output that is actually consumed.

