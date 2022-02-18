India's air passenger traffic down 43% MoM in January: DGCA

The impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on is visible on demand as the capacity utilisation fell for all domestic airlines in January.

Air passenger traffic in the country stood at 64.08 lakh in January, down 17 percent on a year-on-year basis, data from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed. The air passenger traffic was down 43 percent compared with December 2021.

The passenger load factor (PLF) -- a key metric for airlines -- came down to 66.6 percent for IndiGo in January from 80.2 percent in the previous month. For SpiceJet, it was at 73.4 percent in January, as against 86 percent in December.

The PLF in January was at 60.6 percent for Air India, 60.5 percent for AirAsia India, 66.7 percent for GoFIRST and 61.6 percent for Vistara.

IndiGo remained the largest Indian airline, with 55.5 percent market share in January, followed by SpiceJet (10.6 percent), Air India (10.2 percent) , Vistara (7.5 percent) and AirAsia India (9.9 percent). The combined market share of airlines under the Tata Group umbrella is estimated around more than 22 percent.

In terms of on-time performance, GoFIRST was the most punctual airline in January, with an on-time performance of 94.5 percent.

