Indian Navy saves SpiceJet aircraft from major accident at Goa

Updated : December 17, 2019 06:25 PM IST

SpiceJet flight SG 3568 was about to land at Dabolim Airport when the runway controller Ramesh Tigga noticed that the nose landing gear of the aircraft was not deployed.
Goa’s Dabolim Airport is operated by the Airports Authority of India as a civil enclave in a military airbase named INS Hansa.
The Q400 aircraft, which was operating from Surat, had a normal landing as per SpiceJet spokesperson.
