Aviation Indian aviation sector to need Rs 35,000 crore funding, daily loss at Rs 90 crore: ICRA Updated : May 14, 2020 03:29 PM IST The shutdown of operations due to COVID-19 is causing a daily net loss of Rs 75-90 crore for the Indian aviation industry. The disruption caused due to the dip in travel demand as a result of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to result in nearly 41-46 percent de-growth in domestic passenger traffic. As a result, the revenue for the current financial year FY21 is expected to witness a de-growth of nearly 44 percent.