Indian aviation sector to need Rs 35,000 crore funding, daily loss at Rs 90 crore: ICRA

The shutdown of operations due to COVID-19 is causing a daily net loss of Rs 75-90 crore for the Indian aviation industry and hence, additional funding of up to Rs 35,000 crore over the next three years, ICRA said on Thursday.

industry will require additional funding of Rs 325-350 billion over FY2021-23. The industry level debt is expected to increase to Rs 465 billion (Rs 46,500 crore) over FY2021-FY2022," Kinjal Shah, Vice President, ICRA said.

The disruption caused due to the dip in travel demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to result in nearly 41-46 percent de-growth in domestic passenger traffic and around 67-72 percent de-growth in international passenger traffic for the Indian carriers in 2020-21 (Apr-Mar).

As a result, the revenue for the current financial year FY21 is expected to witness a de-growth of nearly 44 percent.

The profitability of the industry will also be adversely impacted in the current financial year due to lower revenues and high fixed costs, which comprise 35-42 percent of the total cost of airlines.

ICRA pointed out that those airlines which do not have a strong promoter group are facing an existential crisis due to the total shutdown of operations since March 25.

"While some airlines have sufficient liquidity and/or financial support from a strong parentage, which will help them sustain over the near term, some airlines, which were already in financial stress, are facing an existential crisis," ICRA said.

However, even for those airlines with strong balance sheets (primarily IndiGo), it has resulted in a significant weakening of their credit metrics and liquidity profile, ICRA added.

"Many airlines have already started undertaking salary cuts for their employees, including leave without pay and laying off pilots and crew members to cut costs. However, until the cash inflows resume, the airlines will require funding support to meet their expenses," ICRA said.

period or the second (April 15, 2020, to May 03, 2020) for both domestic and international travel without levy of a cancellation charge, is resulting in further cash flow pressures for the airlines.

Even when the operations resume and passengers start flying, it may not result in immediate cash flow relied upon the airlines as a large percentage of passengers may be using the credit shells which have been provided to them by airlines for other cancelled domestic and international bookings due to COVID-19.

“Thus, the liquidity position of airlines has deteriorated sharply due to the high fixed costs and accumulated liabilities from sold but not flown tickets. Overall, the credit profile of domestic airlines will weaken materially over the near-term," Shah added.

The weak travel demand in the current financial year has started forcing airlines to delay their aircraft purchases or deliveries.