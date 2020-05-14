  • SENSEX
Indian aviation sector to need Rs 35,000 crore funding, daily loss at Rs 90 crore: ICRA

Updated : May 14, 2020 03:29 PM IST

The shutdown of operations due to COVID-19 is causing a daily net loss of Rs 75-90 crore for the Indian aviation industry.
The disruption caused due to the dip in travel demand as a result of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to result in nearly 41-46 percent de-growth in domestic passenger traffic.
As a result, the revenue for the current financial year FY21 is expected to witness a de-growth of nearly 44 percent.
