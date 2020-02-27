Aviation Indian aviation sector outlook remains 'negative' amid coronavirus outbreak, says report Updated : February 27, 2020 11:49 PM IST More than 81,000 people have been infected and over 2,700 people have died due to coronavirus. China is the epicentre of the virus outbreak. Icra noted that the outbreak has impacted travel to and from China as well as other South East Asian countries. However, the agency said the impact is expected to be severe if passengers from other South East Asian countries, hit by coronavirus, cancel their travel.