Indian aviation on a high with ministry offering 1,222 new jobs since July 2021

The Indian government on Thursday, July 6, created an additional 1,222 new posts in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA).

To beat the shortage of air traffic control officers (ATCOs), the Union Aviation Ministry has created 796 positions since July 2021. For the aviation safety regulator and AERA, the government created a total of 416 and 10 new positions, respectively.

The domestic aviation industry continues to witness a recovery, with air passenger traffic logging around 60 percent growth at 13.60 crore passengers in FY23 annually.

The Indian carriers had flown a total of 8.52 crore passengers on local routes in the year ended March 2022, as per ICRA. In FY23, the overall airlines' capacity deployment was higher by 38 percent as compared to FY22.

DGCA serves as the aviation safety regulator, responsible for regulating air transport services to, from, and within India. The DGCA is entrusted with enforcing civil air regulations, maintaining air safety and airworthiness standards, as well as overseeing the licensing and training of aviation personnel.

The AAI is a statutory authority responsible for the management, development, and operation of airports throughout the country. It plays a vital role in the infrastructure development of airports across India and is the sole provider of air navigation services, which is a sovereign function entrusted to AAI.

The AERA is an independent regulatory body tasked with overseeing the economic regulation of airports in India. Its main objectives include creating a level playing field, fostering healthy competition among major airports, promoting investment in airport facilities, and regulating tariffs for aeronautical services.