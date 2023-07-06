CNBC TV18
Indian aviation on a high with ministry offering 1,222 new jobs since July 2021
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 6, 2023

The Aviation Ministry has created 796 positions since July 2021 to beat the shortage of air traffic control officers (ATCOs). For the aviation safety regulator DGCA and the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), the government created a total of 416 and 10 new positions, respectively.

The Indian government on Thursday, July 6, created an additional 1,222 new posts in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA).

To beat the shortage of air traffic control officers (ATCOs), the Union Aviation Ministry has created 796 positions since July 2021. For the aviation safety regulator and AERA, the government created a total of 416 and 10 new positions, respectively.


The domestic aviation industry continues to witness a recovery, with air passenger traffic logging around 60 percent growth at 13.60 crore passengers in FY23 annually.

