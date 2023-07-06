Indian aviation on a high with ministry offering 1,222 new jobs since July 2021

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

The Indian government on Thursday, July 6, created an additional 1,222 new posts in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA). To beat the shortage of air traffic control officers (ATCOs), the Union Aviation Ministry has created 796 positions since July 2021. For the aviation safety regulator and AERA, the government created a total of 416 and 10 new positions, respectively.

The domestic aviation industry continues to witness a recovery, with air passenger traffic logging around 60 percent growth at 13.60 crore passengers in FY23 annually.