Indian Army halts operations of ALH Dhruv choppers after J-K crash

Defence officials said on Saturday that operations of the advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv choppers have been halted as a precautionary measure "in view of the crash in which one Army jawan lost his life on May 4," news agency ANI reported.

On Thursday, an Indian Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter, with three officers onboard, crashed near Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on May 4. A t echnician was killed and the two pilots were injured in the incident. Thursday's crash was the fifth involving Army helicopters in Jammu and Kashmir since 2021.

The Indian Army's statement read: "As per inputs, the pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing. Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing."

The ALH Dhruv choppers had been grounded for more than a month after two accidents involving helicopters of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

In March this year, when an ALH Dhruv met with an accident off the Mumbai coast, "the Navy halted the operations of ALH Dhruv Helicopters till the time investigators find the reason for the incident and precautionary checks are carried out,” state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had said in its regulatory filing to the exchanges on March 13.

According to official statistics presented in Parliament by the Ministry of Defence, some 22 ALHs had crashed over the past two decades, in addition to many of them resulting in numerous emergency landings across the country. Parliament data shows that between 2017-2021, there were six reported incidents involving the ALH.

'Grounding of aircraft won’t be enough'

A senior defence official said, “There are reliability concerns here as well. The mere grounding of aircraft here won’t be enough. It is also crucial to understand the reasons behind technical glitch and also see if there is any defects from the manufacturing end.”

When asked about manufacturing-related aspects and reasons behind back-to-back incidents, a spokesperson from HAL said, "We are cognizant of the matter being reported but can’t reveal any details as of now since the military courts and concerned authorities from defence forces are already investigating the cases."