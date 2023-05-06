Indian Army halts operations of ALH Dhruv choppers after J-K crash

An Indian Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter, with three officers onboard, crashed near Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on May 4.

Defence officials said on Saturday that operations of the advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv choppers have been halted as a precautionary measure "in view of the crash in which one Army jawan lost his life on May 4," news agency ANI reported.

On Thursday, an Indian Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter, with three officers onboard, crashed near Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on May 4. A t echnician was killed and the two pilots were injured in the incident. Thursday's crash was the fifth involving Army helicopters in Jammu and Kashmir since 2021.

The Indian Army's statement read: "As per inputs, the pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing. Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing."