ALH-Dhruv crashes in J-K | Experts say just grounding choppers won’t be enough but...

By Dhananjay Khatri  May 5, 2023 3:29:53 PM IST (Updated)

ALH-Dhruv chopper crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday. This was the third serious incident of the chopper in the last two months.

In March this year, when an ALH Dhruv met with an accident off the Mumbai coast, "the Navy halted the operations of ALH Dhruv Helicopters till the time investigators find the reason for the incident and precautionary checks are carried out,” state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had said in its regulatory filing to the exchanges on March 13.

After almost two months, on May 1, the HAL had informed the exchanges that the fleet of ALH Dhruv Helicopters has started "Flying Operations". In both the filings here, the focal point remains the HAL-manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv helicopter.
Days later, the indigenously designed and developed ALH-Dhruv hit the headlines again after one of its choppers crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday. This was the third serious incident of the chopper in the last two months. While the fleet of ALH-Dhruv has not been grounded again, but is it a good option to weigh-in in such situations ?
