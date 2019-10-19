Indian airlines' winter capacity up by 1%, Jet Airways exit creates void of 3600 departures per week

Indian airlines' capacity for the winter schedule will grow by just 1.2 percent to 23,403 departures per week from 23,117 departures, as per official data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The data is for the upcoming winter schedule, which is valid from the last Sunday of October, Oct 27, to the last Saturday of March, Mar 28.

While airlines like Vistara and SpiceJet have added massive capacity for the next six months, the sudden departure of Jet Airways in April 2019 has left a void of 3,600 departures per week.

The departure count of 23,403 per week has been finalised for 103 airports as per the existing fleet of airlines and the schedule will get updated with additional flights depending on the addition or acquisition of aircraft by the domestic airlines during the next six months. Pithoragarh and Hindon air Base, which has recently started operations as a civil terminal also, are part of these 103 airports.

"Due to the sudden suspension of operations by Jet Airways, approximately 3600 departures per week were reduced from the Scheduled Domestic aviation. Prompt steps by the government has filled the void created by Jet Airways and has helped to achieve a growth of 1.2 percent compared to Winter Schedule 2018," a senior government official said.

As per the official data, thee departures per week has increased by 19.9 percent if the departures of Jet Airways in the year-ago period are not included in the comparison.

On the basis of existing fleet, Vistara shows maximum growth at 64.2 percent by increasing weekly departure count to 1,376 from 838 for the next six months. This is followed by SpiceJet, which has received approval for 4,316 departures per week from 2,957 a year ago and thereby, shows growth of a massive 46 percent.

AirAsia is also expected to raise its departure count to 1,345 per week, registering growth of 32 percent on year.

In the case of national carrier, while Air India shows a 17.6 percent increase in its departures for late October to end of March at 2,254 departures per week, its regional arm Alliance Air has received approval for 868 departures per week, 9.7 percent down on year.

GoAir will be able to operate 2,308 departures as per current fleet count. This will be 16 percent more than last year. Market leader IndiGo will cross the mark of 10,000 this winter with approvals received for 10,310 departures, 14 percent higher on year.