Indian airlines' winter capacity up by 1%, Jet Airways exit creates void of 3600 departures per week
Updated : October 19, 2019 12:30 PM IST
While airlines like Vistara and SpiceJet have added massive capacity for the next six months, the sudden departure of Jet Airways in April 2019 has left a void of 3,600 departures per week.
As per the official data, thee departures per week has increased by 19.9 percent if the departures of Jet Airways in the year-ago period are not included in the comparison.
