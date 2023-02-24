Indian airlines to see robust demand this summer: CAPA

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, CAPA said, “The domestic traffic is expected to perform very well during FY2024. We expect it to witness a double-digit growth during the year.”
The upcoming summer season can take the Indian airlines on cloud nine as the Centre for Aviation India (CAPA) expects demand to be very robust for both domestic and international air traffic and it can significantly surpass pre-COVID-19 levels.
Similarly, international traffic is also expected to perform very well during the fiscal and is likely to register double-digit growth. CAPA expects both markets to do well given the improvement in supply chain issues that have resulted in higher capacity available for the airlines to be deployed. Easing of visa issues will also provide additional support for international traffic.
The ticket prices shall also to moderate, in comparison to Q3FY23, but are very likely to be higher than pre-COVID. In Q3 FY23, ticket prices were the highest.
On February 19, domestic air passenger movement hit a new post COVID high with 3,037 departures resulting in 4,44,845 passenger movement. February 19 numbers jumped 104.63 percent versus pre-COVID average of 3,98,579. The third quarter, which is a seasonally strong quarter for airlines, resulted in healthy profits for carriers like IndiGo, which achieved its highest ever profit, and Vistara for the first time since its inception registered a quarterly profit.
According to monthly data released by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in January domestic air passenger traffic jumped 95.72 percent with 125.42 lakh passengers flown versus 64.08 lakh passengers last year. As per the Passenger Load Factor SpiceJet led the chart at 91 percent, followed by GoFirst at 90.9 percent. In terms of on-time performance, IndiGo led the chart at 84.6 percent in January 2023, followed by Akasa Air at 79.9 percent and Vistara at 76.6 percent.
