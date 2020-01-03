Indian airlines asked to exercise caution amid US-Iran tensions
Updated : January 03, 2020 03:24 PM IST
The rerouting will result in an increase in the operating cost of Air India Express by approximately Rs 22 lakhs per day and of Air India flights by Rs 13 lakhs per day
Similar advisory was also issued in June 2019 after an Iranian surface-to-air missile shot down an American drone
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more