Indian airlines asked to exercise caution amid US-Iran tensions

India has asked its airlines to exercise caution while flying over Iranian air space and avoid it to the extent possible amid US-Iran tensions, sources close to the development told CNBC-TV18.

As a result, Air India and IndiGo may have to look for alternative routes or exercise caution while flying over the region with heightened tensions.

On Thursday, the US government said that Iranian general Qassem Suleimani was killed in an airstrike in Baghdad in the early hours of Friday at Baghdad's international airport. The airstrike was ordered by US President Donald Trump and led to an escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Suleimani ran Iranian military operations in Iraq and Syria and was killed while being driven from the airport by local allies. His close associate, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes was also killed in the attack.

The statement by Pentagon further said that the airstrike was aimed at "deterring future Iranian attack plans." US President later tweeted a picture of the country's flag.

Iran has condemned the airstrike. “The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani — THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al — is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation. The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran Javad Zarif said in a tweet.

A similar advisory was also issued in June 2019 after an Iranian surface-to-air missile shot down an American drone. IndiGo and Air India had to look for alternative routes to West Asia, Europe, and the US in view of the tensions.

In view of the advisory issued by the United States Federal Aviation Administration on June 20,2019, all airlines in consultation with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) had decided to avoid overflying areas of Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz within Iranian Airspace to ensure safety.

As a result, 20 flights were affected, including two of IndiGo and nine each of Air India Express and Air India.

The rerouting had resulted in an increase in the operating cost of Air India Express by approximately Rs 22 lakhs per day, of Air India flights by Rs 13 lakhs per day and that of IndiGo by nearly Rs 2 lakhs per day as the flying time increased by approximately 15 minutes.

“We are monitoring the situation very closely,” a senior government official said.