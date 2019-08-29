Aviation
India will be conservative in removing the ban on Boeing 737 MAX
Updated : August 29, 2019 09:41 PM IST
The project, being called as Return to service of MAX, started when Boeing held the first meeting with all regulators in May after the worldwide grounding of the aircraft.
In July, the US aviation regulator FAA had found a new potential risk in Boeing's MAX family of aircraft and had asked the company to mitigate it.
Boeing's fastest-selling model, the MAX aircraft, was grounded worldwide in March following safety concerns after a second fatal crash involving this aircraft make.
