India-US deal on jet engines to pave the way for 80% tech transfer by value

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the deal for co-production has been approved by the highest political levels in India and the US and will be formally announced during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India and the US are all set to seal a deal for the co-production of fighter jet engines. "The deal, which will be signed between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), will entail 80 percent transfer of jet engine technology by value," said a source requesting anonymity.

According to reports, this is likely to be a multi-billion dollar deal. Both sides are now in final negotiations on payment mechanisms, procurement of machinery and tech transfer modalities.

Sources said the US has not shared engine technology with any country to this extent. "This level of technology transfer has not been given by the US, the UK and France to any country," said a source privy to deliberations on the deal.

India and HAL will get technology for the following aspects of GE jet engines:

> Special coating for erosion and corrosion

> Repair technology for turbine

> Compression disc and blades

> Coating and machining of single crystal turbine blades

> Machining & coating of hot end parts

> Complete tech transfer for blisk machining

> Machining of powder metallurgy

> Polymer matrix composite

> Laser drilling for combustion

> Bottle boring of shafts

The process of collaboration on jet engine production will begin after the signing of the deal between GE and HAL. The technology transfer is likely to happen in phases and by the end of three years, 80 percent of the value added to the engine will happen in India.