India-US deal on jet engines to pave the way for 80% tech transfer by value

India and the US are all set to seal a deal for the co-production of fighter jet engines. "The deal, which will be signed between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), will entail 80 percent transfer of jet engine technology by value," said a source requesting anonymity.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the deal for co-production has been approved by the highest political levels in India and the US and will be formally announced during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to reports, this is likely to be a multi-billion dollar deal. Both sides are now in final negotiations on payment mechanisms, procurement of machinery and tech transfer modalities.