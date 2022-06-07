India unveils National Air Sports Policy, aims to become a sports hub by 2030

Currently, the policy is set to include a set of 13 air sports such as aerobatics, aero modeling, and model rocketry, ballooning, drones, gliding, powered gliding, rotorcraft, hang gliding, parachuting, and para motoring among others. The government said the list of sports under the National Sports Policy will be modified from time to time as deemed necessary.

Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday launched the National Air Sports Policy 2022 with the aim to make India a hub for air sports in the world by 2030.

Under the new policy, the air sports in India will be under a four-tier governance structure with the Air Sports Federation of India as the apex governing body. Then, there will be national associations for individual air sports or a set of air sports, followed by regional or state and union territory level units of the national air sports associations and then the fourth level is the district-level air sports associations.

The topography of the country and the fair-weather conditions are expected to play the role of catalysts in building the ecosystem for air sports in the country, Scindia said.

"From a small market size of about 5,000 odd sports practitioners creating around Rs 80-100 crore of annual revenue in India, I feel we can target over Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 crore annual revenue and generate over 1,00,000 direct jobs. The economic multiplier benefits in terms of travel, tourism, support services, and local infrastructure development will be over three times," Scindia added.

The policy also enables the adoption of international good practices in safety including air sports infrastructure, equipment, operations, training, and maintenance among others. It will also promote the design, development, and manufacturing of air sports equipment in India in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat policy of the government.

