India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have allowed airlines from both countries to operate repatriation flights for Indian citizens and UAE residents from July 12 until July 26.

UAE airlines will be able to operate charter flights to bring Indian citizens stuck in the UAE to India and to carry ICA (Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship) approved UAE residents to UAE from India.

Similarly, Indian airlines will be able to carry ICA-approved UAE residents to UAE when they operate repatriation flights for Indians in UAE.

"On the India to UAE journey, all these flights will carry only those passengers who are destined for the UAE," the civil aviation ministry said.

The special arrangement will be initially for a period of 15 days. It will come into effect on July 12 and will be valid until July 26, "after which it will be reviewed, as required."

The two sides were in discussion since a week after the UAE barred Air India to carry passengers from India on repatriation flights. The ban was largely a result of India not allowing foreign carriers to carry passengers on incoming repatriation flights.

On July 8, UAE ambassador to India, H. E. Dr. Ahmed Albanna had called for open skies with India and had said that the UAE was in talks with India for enhancing air services agreement.

He had also urged India to look at opening up airports as suspension of scheduled commercial international flights has affected both Indian and UAE airlines.