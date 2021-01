Union aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said passenger flights between the UK and India will resume from January 8, 2021.

It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021. Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only. @DGCAIndia will issue the details shortly — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 1, 2021

Last month, civil aviation ministry had suspended all flights between the European country and India from December 23 to December 31 as a mutated variant of the coronavirus was detected there.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic.

However, airlines have been permitted to operate special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May this year and under the bilateral air bubble pacts since July.