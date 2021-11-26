India to resume scheduled international flights from Dec 15 amid growing concerns over B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant

Ahead of the holiday season, the Civil Aviation Ministry has decided to allow scheduled international flights to resume operations from December 15. Scheduled international flights were suspended in India on March 23, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating since July last year under air bubble arrangements formed with approximately 28 countries.

The Civil Aviation Ministry stated: "The matter of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India has been examined in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and it has been decided that scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India may be resumed from December 15, 2021."

India to resume scheduled international flights from December 15 after coronavirus-induced suspension: Aviation Ministry — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2021

The decision to resume international flights has been taken in consultation with the health ministry.

However, there are growing concerns being raised over a new variant of the coronavirus B.1.1.529 strain , which was first detected in Africa -- South Africa and Botswana -- and has now spread to Israel and Hong Kong.

The heavily mutated COVID-19 variant that is raising concerns aross the world. Called B.1.1.529, the coronavirus variant seems to be spreading fast. So far, 77 fully confirmed cases has been detected in Gauteng province of South Africa, four in Botswana and one in Hong Kong. All cases have been directly linked to travel from South Africa.

The COVID variant B.1.1.529 was first spotted in genome-sequencing data from Botswana. It caught the attention of scientists as the variant has over than 30 mutations on the spike protein, which lets the virus unlock the doorway into our body's cells.