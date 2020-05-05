India to operate two evacuation flights from UAE on May 7; 200,000 people register

India will operate two special flights from UAE on May 7 to evacuate stranded Indians.

This is first of the several flights that will be operated to take back nearly 2 lakh Indians who have registered with the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

The first flight will operate from Abu Dhabi to Kochi and the second will fly from Dubai to Kozhikode.

The cost of the ticket, and other conditions for travel including quarantine requirements after reaching India, and health requirements to board the flight will be conveyed in due course and will have to be accepted by each passenger, the Consulate General of India in Dubai said in a statement.

The passenger lists for both these flights will be decided by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai on the basis of registrations in the embassy or consulate database, which were launched a few days ago.

However, priority will be given to workers in distress, elderly people, urgent medical cases, pregnant women as well as to those who are stranded in difficult situations, the Consulate added.

More such special flights will operate from UAE to different destinations in India over the coming days.

"Given that the Embassy/Consulate have received almost 200,000 registrations for travelling back, it will take time for all people to be accommodated on these flights," the Consulate General said, adding that the passengers finalised for the first two flights are being informed via email or calls.

India said that it has decided to commence evacuation from May 7 on "payment-basis" for Indians stranded abroad via flights and naval ships.

As per the finalised standard operating procedure for such flights and ships, medical screening of passengers would be done before boarding. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Arogya Setu app. Everyone would be medically screened.

After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned state government. COVID test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols.