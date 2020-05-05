Aviation India to operate two evacuation flights from UAE on May 7; 200,000 people register Updated : May 05, 2020 06:11 AM IST This is first of the several flights that will be operated to take back nearly 2 lakh Indians. However, priority will be given to workers in distress, elderly people, urgent medical cases, pregnant women as well as to those who are stranded in difficult situations. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365